Euro 2020, Ukraine vs Austria, LIVE Score: Marko Arnautovic back in Austria squad in must-win clash
Follow all the live action from the Group C match between Ukraine and Austria on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.
Click here to follow all the live action from the Group C match between Ukraine and Austria.
Team Report: Marko Arnautovic was named in Austria's starting line-up for their final Group C game against Ukraine at Euro 2020 on Monday after serving a one-match ban for insulting a North Macedonia player.
Austria coach Franco Foda made two changes to the team beaten 2-0 by the Netherlands, with Arnautovic and Florian Grillitsch coming in for Andreas Ulmer and Michael Gregoritsch.
Captain David Alaba returned to left-back having started in the middle of a three-man defence in Amsterdam.
Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko recalled Serhiy Sydorchuk in defensive midfield at the expense of Taras Stepanenko, who started the 2-1 victory over North Macedonia.
Both teams are level on three points but Ukraine will go through as runners-up with a draw by virtue of more goals scored, while Austria must win to finish second behind the Dutch.
Starting line-ups:
Ukraine (4-3-3)
Georgiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko (capt), Roman Yaremchuk
Coach: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR)
Austria (4-3-3)
Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (capt); Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch; Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Marko Arnautovic
Coach: Franco Foda (GER)
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (TUR)
With inputs from AFP.
