Euro 2020: Ukraine forward Artem Besedin ruled out of England clash due to knee injury
Artem Dovbyk's header in the 121st minute sent Ukraine through to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time as they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Kiev: Ukraine forward Artem Besedin is out of the Euro 2020 quarter-final match with England after he suffered a knee injury during a dramatic last 16 win over Sweden, the Ukrainian FA said on Wednesday.
Artem Dovbyk's header in the 121st minute sent Ukraine through to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time as they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow on Tuesday.
But 10 minutes before that Marcus Danielson made a dangerous challenge on Besedin that saw the Swede sent off and forced the Dynamo Kiev striker to come off with a serious knee injury.
The Ukrainian football association (UAF) said on its website that the 25-year-old striker, who has two goals in 19 caps for Ukraine, was flown to Kiev immediately after the game for tests and treatment.
The UAF said in its statement that Besedin suffered "a partial tear of the cruciate and lateral ligaments".
"Doctors predict that it will take him three to six months to recover."
England and Ukraine are due to play at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, with the winners advancing to a semi-final against either the Czech Republic or Denmark.
also read
Euro 2020: Wales set for hostile crowd against Turkey in Baku as Italy eye knockouts
Wales captain Gareth Bale, who experienced a dizzying run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, said he was unfazed by the prospect of an aggressive atmosphere.
Euro 2020: Wales look to secure last-16 place against Italy; Switzerland hold outside chance
Italy are already through with six points with Wales on four. Switzerland have one point before their game in Baku against Turkey, who have lost both outings so far.
Euro 2020: Jordi Alba backs Spain to deliver in pressure game against Slovakia
Sweden's victory over Slovakia on Friday means Spain are third in the group, with Slovakia also in front of them after they opened with a win over Poland.