Artem Dovbyk's header in the 121st minute sent Ukraine through to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time as they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Kiev: Ukraine forward Artem Besedin is out of the Euro 2020 quarter-final match with England after he suffered a knee injury during a dramatic last 16 win over Sweden, the Ukrainian FA said on Wednesday.

Artem Dovbyk's header in the 121st minute sent Ukraine through to the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time as they beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in Glasgow on Tuesday.

But 10 minutes before that Marcus Danielson made a dangerous challenge on Besedin that saw the Swede sent off and forced the Dynamo Kiev striker to come off with a serious knee injury.

The Ukrainian football association (UAF) said on its website that the 25-year-old striker, who has two goals in 19 caps for Ukraine, was flown to Kiev immediately after the game for tests and treatment.

The UAF said in its statement that Besedin suffered "a partial tear of the cruciate and lateral ligaments".

"Doctors predict that it will take him three to six months to recover."

England and Ukraine are due to play at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, with the winners advancing to a semi-final against either the Czech Republic or Denmark.