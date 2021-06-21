Euro 2020: UEFA won't punish Manuel Neuer for wearing rainbow-coloured captain's armband, says German FA
The German Football Association (DFB) said it has received a letter from European football's governing body stating that a review of the matter has been stopped.
Berlin: The German FA has said it will not be punished by UEFA for the rainbow-coloured captain's armband Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has worn during Euro 2020 in solidarity with gay pride this month.
"The armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause'", the DFB said on Twitter.
Normally, the captains of each team at the European Championship are obliged to wear a standard armband issued by UEFA.
Former Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger, who came out as gay after retiring in 2013 and is now head of sport at VfB Stuttgart, was unimpressed that UEFA were even looking into the armband matter.
"Come on, @UEFA @EURO2020 - you can not be serious?!" Hitzelsperger tweeted on Sunday.
DFB spokesman Jens Grittner had said on Sunday that Neuer would not have stopped wearing the rainbow armband even if UEFA opted to punish the Germans.
"June is also the month of 'Pride' in sport to promote more diversity. This year, the DFB is also participating with various campaigns," said Grittner.
"Manuel Neuer has been wearing the rainbow armband since a friendly against Latvia on 7 June as a sign and clear commitment of the whole team for diversity, openness, tolerance and against hate and exclusion. The message is: we are colourful!"
