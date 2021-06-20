European football's governing body said in a statement it was investigating 'potential discriminatory incidents' in the Puskas Arena during Hungary's 3-0 defeat to Portugal on Tuesday and the 1-1 draw with France on Saturday.

Lausanne: UEFA said Sunday it was opening an investigation into an allegedly homophobic banner and monkey noises at Hungary's first two Euro 2020 matches in Budapest.

A UEFA spokesman told AFP the first incident concerned a banner that was the subject of a complaint from the Fare anti-discrimination network.

The second incident refers to monkey cries heard at the France game.

The investigation comes after a UEFA source told AFP that it would consider moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final to Budapest from London if the British government refuses to grant VIPs exemption from COVID-19 quarantine measures.

Viktor Orban's right-wing Hungarian government last week passed a law banning the "promotion" of homosexuality to minors.

It outlaws any educational programmes or material in which homosexuality is mentioned.