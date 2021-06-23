To figure out which teams go ahead, all the third place teams are placed in a separate group to determine their overall standings among each other.

With the European Championship format switched to 24 teams, it has made things tricky in figuring out the last-16 nations. The top two from each of the six groups qualify automatically with four more teams progressing.

Four of the best third-place teams will keep their hopes alive with two being eliminated. Also confirmed to be heading to the exit door will be the teams that finish bottom of their groups.

With the group stage games ending on Wednesday, we take a look at the format and the teams in the running for the third place spots.

To figure out which teams go ahead, all the third place teams are placed in a separate group to determine their overall standings among each other.

At Euro 2016, also expanded to 24 teams with a last-16 round, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Portugal and Northern Ireland progressed as third-placed teams while Turkey and Albania didn't. Portugal eventually went on to win the tournament for their maiden Euro title.

A quick look at the tie-breaker for third-placed teams (in order):

- Points

- Goal difference

- Goals scored

- Wins

- Disciplinary record

- Position in European qualifier rankings

After Croatia ensured a place in the last-16, with England finishing Group D winners, we have Wales, Denmark, Italy, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia and England through to the next round.

Teams that reap four points are expected to go through into the last-16 round of Euro 2020.

Netherlands will face third place team from Group D/E or F, Belgium face one from Group A/D/E or F, Croatia face second placed team from Group E, first in Group F faces third in Group A/B or C, England face second in Group F and lastly, first from Group E will take on third from Group A/B/C or D.