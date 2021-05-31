Euro 2020: Thierry Henry back in Belgium's coaching staff to take care of 'unfinished business'
Belgium, the world's top-ranked team, made the announcement on Sunday, saying Henry and the national team had “unfinished business.”
Thierry Henry is back in Belgium's coaching staff for the European Championship.
The former France striker was an assistant coach for Belgium from 2016-18 and he was with the squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the Red Devils reached the semi-finals.
Henry then took the coaching job at Monaco and has since been in charge of Major League Soccer team Montreal, stepping down in February for personal reasons.
Belgium begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on 12 June in Group B.
