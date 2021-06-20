Euro 2020, Switzerland vs Turkey, Highlights: Xherdan Shaqiri scores brace as Switzerland ease past Turkey
PREVIEW: With both teams in a must-win situation, Switzerland's game against Turkey on Sunday might just turn into a festival of attacking soccer. A draw is of no use to either as they try to advance to the round of 16.
And the bigger the margin of victory, the better.
A win would give Switzerland four points in Group A and a good chance of qualifying as one of the four best third-place teams — or even overhauling second-place Wales. However, a goal difference of minus-3 is dragging the Swiss down. Depending on results in other groups, a one-goal win over Turkey might not be enough.
Turkey lost both of its opening games without scoring a goal, and coach Şenol Güneş said the team now needs “miracles” to qualify. A spot in the last 16 is still possible, but it would require a big win over the Swiss to turn around a minus-5 goal difference and for results elsewhere to go Turkey's way.
Just like against Wales on Wednesday, the match on Sunday will feel like a Turkey home game with travelling fans and many locals in Azerbaijan backing the team.
(with inputs from AP)
