Euro 2020: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic's participation in doubt with six-week knee treatment
Ibrahimovic, 39, sprained his knee a week ago and a visit with medical experts on Saturday recommended 'conservative treatment for six weeks'.
Milan: Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic needs six weeks treatment on a left knee injury which could prevent him playing at Euro 2020, his club AC Milan announced on Saturday.
Ibrahimovic, 39, sprained his knee a week ago and a visit with medical experts on Saturday recommended "conservative treatment for six weeks".
The 39-year-old forward, returned to his national side last March nearly five years after his international farewell.
Sweden open their European championship against Spain on 14 June, with games against Slovakia four days later and Poland on the 23rd.
