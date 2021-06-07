Euro 2020: Stefano Sensi to miss out through injury, Matteo Pessina selected as replacement in Italy squad
Sensi, 25, won the last of his eight caps in March and aggravated the issue suffered during the final game of the Serie A season last month during a training session last Thursday.
Rome: Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi will miss the upcoming Euro 2020 with a groin injury and has been replaced in Italy's 26-man squad by Atalanta's Matteo Pessina, the Italian Football Federations (FIGC) said on Monday.
Sensi, 25, won the last of his eight caps in March and aggravated the issue suffered during the final game of the Serie A season last month during a training session last Thursday.
"Stefano Sensi will stay with the squad to follow his recovery and will then leave the set-up," FIGC said.
Pessina, 24, made his fifth Azzurri appearance in a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino two weeks ago and wore the No 27 shirt in the team's official photo last week.
Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti remains in the squad despite last playing in early May as he struggles with a knee problem and is a doubt for Friday's European Championship opener with Turkey.
Roberto Mancini's side then face Switzerland four days later and Wales on 20 June in Rome in Group A.
also read
Euro 2020: UEFA betting on successful hosting of tournament despite coronavirus challenge
Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the competition in March last year at the start of the pandemic, the health crisis is not over and COVID-19 will continue to cast a shadow over this European Championship.
Euro 2020: Czech Republic keep spot open for Ondrej Kudela, serving ban for racism, in 25-man squad
UEFA banned the Slavia Prague defender from international competitions for 10 matches in April, following his alleged racist slur to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game the previous month.
Inter Milan and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal tests positive for COVID-19
The diagnosis means the 34-year-old will miss Thursday's World Cup qualifier between Chile and Argentina.