Rome: Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi will miss the upcoming Euro 2020 with a groin injury and has been replaced in Italy's 26-man squad by Atalanta's Matteo Pessina, the Italian Football Federations (FIGC) said on Monday.

Sensi, 25, won the last of his eight caps in March and aggravated the issue suffered during the final game of the Serie A season last month during a training session last Thursday.

"Stefano Sensi will stay with the squad to follow his recovery and will then leave the set-up," FIGC said.

Pessina, 24, made his fifth Azzurri appearance in a 7-0 thrashing of San Marino two weeks ago and wore the No 27 shirt in the team's official photo last week.

Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti remains in the squad despite last playing in early May as he struggles with a knee problem and is a doubt for Friday's European Championship opener with Turkey.

Roberto Mancini's side then face Switzerland four days later and Wales on 20 June in Rome in Group A.