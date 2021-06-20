Catch the Live score and updates from the Euro 2020 Group E match between Spain and Poland

Team Report: Spain kept faith with Alvaro Morata for their second Group E game against Poland at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

Morata was jeered by his own fans in the opening draw against Sweden but Luis Enrique retained the striker while also bringing in Villarreal's Gerard Moreno to join the front three.

Moreno came in for Ferran Torres on the right of the attacking trio in the only change from the line-up that started against Sweden.

Poland made three changes as Jakub Moder, Tymoteusz Puchacz and Karol Swiderski all came into the side, with Paulo Sousa appearing to return to his favoured two-pronged attack.

Poland lost their opening game 2-1 to Slovakia.

Spain (4-3-3)

Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba (capt); Koke, Rodri, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Alvaro Morata, Dani Olmo

Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Poland (3-5-2)

Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Mateusz Klich, Jakub Moder, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (capt)

Coach: Paulo Sousa (POR)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)