Team Report: Mikkel Damsgaard and Jannik Vestergaard retained their places in the Denmark team for Monday's crucial Euro 2020 match with Russia which Kasper Hjulmand's side must win if they are to make the last 16.

The Danes have named an unchanged line-up from their previous 2-1 defeat by Group B leaders Belgium for the match at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, which is set to host a passionate crowd.

Denmark have no points from their first two matches but a win over Russia by two goals or more and defeat for Finland against Belgium would guarantee Denmark passage from the group as the second-placed team.

Victory by a single-goal margin other than 1-0 and a Finland loss would also be enough to put Denmark through.

Russia, who sit second in the group, know that they will qualify with a win and will also make it through with a draw if the Finns fail to beat Belgium.

Coach Stanislav Cherchesov has Mario Fernandes at his disposal despite the CSKA Moscow defender being hospitalised with a back injury after a heavy fall in his team's previous match with Finland.

The 30-year-old went up for a high ball in the Finland box and came down awkwardly, the back of his neck taking the full force of the landing.

However he avoided a feared spinal injury and retains his place for Monday's match.

Starting line-ups:

Russia (5-4-1)

Matvei Safonov; Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fedor Kudryashov, Daler Kuzyaev; Aleksei Miranchuk, Magomed Ozdoev, Roman Zobnin, Aleksandr Golovin; Artem Dzyuba (capt)

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS)

Denmark (3-4-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (capt), Jannik Vestergaard; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen, Mikkel Damsgaard

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

With inputs from AFP.