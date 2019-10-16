Euro 2020 Qualifiers: UEFA opens probe into Turkey players' military salute, Bulgaria fans' racism against England

Paris: UEFA announced on Tuesday that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against Turkey into "potential provocative political behaviour" by their players after making military salutes in their last two matches.

In both their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Albania on Friday and France on Tuesday, Turkish players made the salutes — seen as supporting Turkey's current military operation in Syria — as they celebrated late goals.

UEFA said in a statement that it has appointed an 'Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector' to investigate.

Also, UEFA have launched disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria after racist chanting from their fans during their Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by England.

In a statement, UEFA said that they were investigating racist behaviour, the throwing of objects and the disruption of the national anthem after the match in Sofia had to be halted twice after monkey noises and Nazi salutes from a section of the home support.

England won the Group A match 6-0.