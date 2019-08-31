Euro 2020 qualifiers: Roberto Mancini drops starlets Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo from Italy squad for ill-discipline

Rome: Italy coach Roberto Mancini has dropped Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo from his squad picked on Friday to face Armenia and Finland in Euro 2020 qualifying, punishing the starlets for their behaviour during the Under-21 European Championships.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, 35, who had been named in the squad, was later ruled out as he will undergo surgery after tearing a ligament in his right knee during training with the Serie A champions on Friday.

Mancini has called up Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi in place of 103-times capped Chiellini.

Roma's exciting midfielder Zaniolo, 20, and Everton's new 19-year-old signing Kean were selected by Mancini last season after bursting onto the scene with impressive displays in Serie A.

However they were dropped for Italy's last group game during the summer's Under-21 tournament, held in their home country, after arriving late for a video session and, as predicted by Italian media, Mancini has decided to extend the punishment to the upcoming senior matches.

The Azzurri, three points clear at top of Group J after winning all four of their matches so far, travel to Armenia on Thursday before taking on second-placed Finland away three days later.

Full-back Luca Pellegrini, loaned to Cagliari after being bought by Juventus from Roma this summer, is the only new face in the squad.

Meanwhile, Mario Balotelli, newly of hometown team Brescia, has not been selected as he serves a four-match suspension for a red card he picked up with Marseille at the end of last season.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia De Sciglio (both Juventus), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini (both Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini (both Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese)