Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos return to Germany squad, Mats Hummels left out again

Berlin: Midfielders Leon Goretzka and Toni Kroos will return from injury for Germany in their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after Joachim Loew named his squad on Friday.

The Germans will take on Belarus on 16 November before facing Northern Ireland in their final qualifying match three days later.

Loew still has problems to deal with at the back, with defenders Niklas Suele, Antonio Ruediger and Thilo Kehrer all injured and World Cup-winners Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels still frozen out of the side.

Matthias Ginter, captain of Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach, is in the squad, alongside Freiburg's Robin Koch, who made his international debut last month.

Juventus midfielder Emre Can was named on the list, despite being sent off against Estonia in October while playing as a makeshift centre-half.

Germany can book their spot at Euro 2020 with victory over Belarus, if the Netherlands avoid defeat against Northern Ireland in Belfast on the same day.

The four-time world champions sit second in qualifying Group C, behind the Netherlands on head-to-head record and three points clear of Northern Ireland.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Freiburg), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Emre Can (Juventus/ITA), Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Sebastian Rudy (TSG Hoffenheim), Suat Serdar (Schalke 04)

Forwards: Luca Waldschmidt (Freiburg), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

