Euro 2020 qualifiers: Kevin De Bruyne best playmaker in the world, says Belgium coach Roberto Martinez after Scotland win

Glasgow: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has hailed Kevin De Bruyne as "the best playmaker in the world" after he scored one goal and set up three more in their 4-0 win over Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

Belgium were without injured captain Eden Hazard but his absence went unnoticed as the world's top-ranked team turned in a slick, overwhelming performance, going 3-0 up by halftime.

With six wins from six games in Group I, the Belgians need just two points from their remaining four matches to be sure of a place at next year's finals.

"For me, he is the best playmaker in the world," said Martinez. "Playmakers dictate the tempo, give perfect passes and they take responsibility. He did all of that against Scotland."

Martinez also said he was glad to see other players step up and lead the way with Hazard out injured.

"I was really pleased with the performances of our experienced players particularly because Eden Hazard was not here," he added.

"They had to take over the leadership and show by example, and I thought Jan Vertonghen did that perfectly, he's a really strong leader."

Despite the praise being heaped upon De Bruyne's shoulders, the Manchester City man played down his performance.

"I didn't play a world-class match, I just did my job," he told reporters.

"When your career is over, then you can look back at what you did. But at this moment I just want to win matches."

Belgium, three points ahead of Russia in their group, next face San Marino in Brussels on 10 October.