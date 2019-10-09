You are here:
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Injured Kylian Mbappe ruled out of France's fixtures against Iceland, Turkey

Sports Reuters Oct 09, 2019 07:40:04 IST

Paris: France striker Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey through injury, the French football federation said on Tuesday.

Paris St Germain’s Mbappe, who has been struggling with a recurring thigh problem, has been replaced in the squad by Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea.

France travel to Iceland in Group H on Friday before hosting Turkey at the Stade de France on Monday.

The world champions are second in Group H on 15 points, behind Turkey by virtue of their defeat in Konya last June, while Iceland are third with 12 points after six matches.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 07:40:04 IST

