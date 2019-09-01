Euro 2020 qualifiers: Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Mattia De Sciglio in Italy squad ahead of fixtures against Armenia, Finland

Rome: Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Sunday called up Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio to replace injured Juventus left-back Mattia De Sciglio for next week's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland.

De Sciglio, 26, picked up a muscular problem during Saturday's 4-3 Serie A win for the Italian champions over Napoli.

Mancini had already been forced into another change after Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini, 35, tore a ligament in his right knee, an issue that will keep the defender out for around six months.

The 103-times capped Chiellini had made way for Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi.

Italy will play Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday, then visit Finland next Sunday.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea/ENG), Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini (both Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini (both Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea/ENG), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese)