Euro 2020 qualifiers: Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Mattia De Sciglio in Italy squad ahead of fixtures against Armenia, Finland

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 01, 2019 22:45:09 IST

  • Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Sunday called up Danilo D'Ambrosio to replace injured Mattia De Sciglio for next week's Euro 2020 qualifiers

  • De Sciglio, 26, picked up a muscular problem during Saturday's 4-3 Serie A win for the Italian champions over Napoli

  • Mancini had already been forced into another change after Giorgio Chiellini tore a ligament in his right knee, and made way for Francesco Acerbi

Rome: Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Sunday called up Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio to replace injured Juventus left-back Mattia De Sciglio for next week's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland.

De Sciglio, 26, picked up a muscular problem during Saturday's 4-3 Serie A win for the Italian champions over Napoli.

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Danilo DAmbrosio replaces Mattia De Sciglio in Italy squad ahead of fixtures against Armenia, Finland

File image of Inter Milan defender Danilo D'Ambrosio. Reuters

Mancini had already been forced into another change after Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini, 35, tore a ligament in his right knee, an issue that will keep the defender out for around six months.

The 103-times capped Chiellini had made way for Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi.

Italy will play Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday, then visit Finland next Sunday.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea/ENG), Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini (both Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini (both Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea/ENG), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua/CHN), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese)

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 22:45:09 IST

