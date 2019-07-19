Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Bulgaria to play two matches in partially empty stadiums due to racist behaviour from fans, says UEFA

Paris: Bulgaria will play Euro 2020 qualifiers with England and the Czech Republic in front of partially closed stadiums after UEFA on Friday found the country's fans guilty of "racist behaviour".

In a statement, European football's governing body said the Bulgarians will have to take on Group A leaders England in October with capacity at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia reduced by 5,000 places. And 3,000 seats will be blocked when they host Czech Republic the following month.

The sanctions come after incidents at previous qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czechs.

Fellow Group A side Montenegro were forced to play their match with Kosovo last month behind closed doors as punishment for some of their fans targeting England's black players with monkey chants as Gareth Southgate's side rolled out easy 5-1 winners in Podgorica in March.

In April Danny Rose — one of the players racially abused — insisted the punishment dished out to Montenegro by UEFA "was not harsh enough" and said he hoped he would "never have to play there again".