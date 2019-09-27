EURO 2020 qualifiers: Belgium's Vincent Kompany ruled out of clashes against San Marino, Kazakhstan due to injury

Brussels: Veteran defender Vincent Kompany will miss Belgium's next two Euro 2020 qualifiers after picking up an injury in the Belgian Cup in midweek, his club Anderlecht told AFP on Friday.

The former Manchester City captain will be absent for the matches against San Marino in Brussels on 10 October and the trip to Kazakhstan three days later.

Kompany had been out of action since 23 August when he picked up a thigh injury against Genk.

Wednesday's return against Beerschot only lasted 25 minutes before he limped off with an injury in the same place.

Anderlecht have not specified the exact nature of the injury.

Belgium have won all six of their qualifiers so far and will qualify for 2020 Euro if they beat San Marino.