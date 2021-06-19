Catch the Live score and updates from the Group F match between Portugal and Germany

Team news: Reigning champions Portugal and Germany kept the faith by going with unchanged starting line-ups for Saturday's crunch Euro 2020 clash in Munich.

Germany are under pressure to pick up their first points in Group F against Portugal, who already have one foot in the last 16.

Despite losing 1-0 to France in their opening game, Germany coach Joachim Loew has retained Kai Havertz, who was poor against Les Bleus, up front alongside Bayern Munich forwards Thomas Mueller and Serge Gnabry.

Mats Hummels keeps his place at centre-back after a solid display against France despite scoring an own goal.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos also named the same side which beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice on Tuesday to become the all-time top scorer with 11 goals at five European Championships, leads Portugal's attack.

With 106 goals in 176 games for Portugal, Ronaldo is three short of the all-time international record, set by Ali Daei who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Alongside him, Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva and Liverpool striker Diogo Jota offer plenty of firepower.

Starting line-ups:

Germany (3-4-3)

Manuel Neuer (capt); Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Ruediger; Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Mueller, Serge Gnabry

Coach: Joachim Loew (GER)

Portugal (4-3-3)

Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nelson Semedo; Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

