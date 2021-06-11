Euro 2020 Podcast: Favourites, dark horses, memorable moments and more
In the latest episode of More Than A Game Podcast, we talk about England's new golden generation of footballers, what are the chances of defending champions Portugal and World Cup winners France, why 2004 Euro title win by Greece was special and more.
The Euro 2020 is starting a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the first match taking place on Friday between Turkey and Italy in Rome. The coronavirus situation in Europe may have improved in recent times but not enough to have stadiums at full capacity.
In the latest episode of 'More Than A Game Podcast', Firstpost Sports' Anish Anand, Ujwal Singh and former journalist Tanay Apte discuss England's prospect and their golden generation of footballers, chances of Portugal defending their title, other favourites including World Cup winners France, why 2004 Euro title win by Greece was special and more.
also read
Euro 2020: England boss Gareth Southgate says not reaching semis will be a failure, hopes to go further ahead this time
Under Southgate's reign as manager, England have reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
Euro 2020: Didier Deschamps’ pragmatic approach could help frightening and formidable France find success again
Hardened and experienced, Deschamps proved he thinks of the greater good only — that Les Bleus are everything.
Euro 2020: Young stars, home comforts boost England hopes of ending 55-year wait for major trophy
England have much going in their favour heading into the European Championship, putting one of the world’s underachieving football teams among the favorites. Can the nation that invented the sport end a 55-year wait for a major title?