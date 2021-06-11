In the latest episode of More Than A Game Podcast, we talk about England's new golden generation of footballers, what are the chances of defending champions Portugal and World Cup winners France, why 2004 Euro title win by Greece was special and more.

The Euro 2020 is starting a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the first match taking place on Friday between Turkey and Italy in Rome. The coronavirus situation in Europe may have improved in recent times but not enough to have stadiums at full capacity.

