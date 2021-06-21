Follow all the live action from the Group C match between North Macedonia and Netherlands on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog!

Team Report: Exciting PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen and Ajax prodigy Ryan Gravenberch have both been handed starts by Netherlands coach Frank de Boer for the Dutch team's final Euro 2020 Group C game against North Macedonia in Amsterdam on Monday.

The Oranje have already secured qualification for the last 16 as group winners but De Boer resisted the temptation to make wholesale changes to his line-up with Malen and Gravenberch the only new faces.

Malen replaces Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst as the partner for new Barcelona signing Memphis Depay in attack, while 19-year-old midfielder Gravenberch replaces Marten de Roon in De Boer's 3-5-2 system.

The Netherlands are warming up for a last-16 tie in Budapest on Sunday while North Macedonia are already eliminated after losing their first two matches against Austria and Ukraine in what is their maiden appearance at a major tournament.

Captain Goran Pandev, 37, leads the line in what will be his last game before retiring from international football.

Coach Igor Angelovski makes two changes to his side with Ivan Trickovski and Real Mallorca forward Aleksandar Trajkovski both promoted to the line-up.

Starting line-ups:

North Macedonia (4-2-3-1)

Stole Dimitrievski; Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Visar Musliu, Ezgjan Alioski; Enis Bardi, Arijan Ademi; Ivan Trickovski, Eljif Elmas, Aleksandar Trajkovski; Goran Pandev (capt)

Coach: Igor Angelovski (MKD)

Netherlands (3-5-2)

Maarten Stekelenburg; Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (capt), Ryan Gravenberch, Patrick van Aanholt; Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Coach: Frank de Boer (NED)

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (ROM)

With inputs from AFP.