Euro 2020: Munich’s Allianz Arena to allow around 14,000 spectators for continental event
Bavaria governor Markus Söder said spectators would need masks, that there may be a need for coronavirus testing, and that the stadium would be organised to prevent crowds from forming when fans are entering and leaving.
Munich: The Allianz Arena in Munich will fill about 20 percent of its capacity for games during the European Championship, the state government for Bavaria said Friday.
The 20 percent limit means about 14,000 fans will be able attend Euro 2020 matches in the 75,000-seat stadium.
“The European football championship is a special situation,” Bavaria governor Markus Söder said, adding the games would be a “pilot and test project for further professional sports in Germany.”
Söder said spectators would need masks, that there may be a need for coronavirus testing, and that the stadium would be organised to prevent crowds from forming when fans are entering and leaving.
German officials had previously refused to guarantee that fans would be allowed in for the three group games and one quarter-final game in Munich. That led to tension with UEFA.
A falling coronavirus infection rate across Germany led to a limited return of fans at some Bundesliga games last month for the first time this year, though Bayern Munich was only allowed 250 spectators.
Germany is at home for all three of the group games, hosting France on 15 June, Portugal on 19 June and Hungary on 23 June.
