Euro 2020: Munich to put up rainbow flags in city following UEFA's refusal to light up Allianz Arena
'I find it shameful that UEFA forbids us to send a sign for cosmopolitanism, tolerance, respect and solidarity with the people of the LGBTIQ community,' said Munich mayor Dieter Reiter on Tuesday.
Berlin: Munich's mayor hit back at UEFA's refusal to allow the Allianz Arena to be lit in rainbow colours for Wednesday's Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match, saying they will decorate other key landmarks instead.
"I find it shameful that UEFA forbids us to send a sign for cosmopolitanism, tolerance, respect and solidarity with the people of the LGBTIQ community," said Munich mayor Dieter Reiter on Tuesday.
He said he planned to put up rainbow-coloured flags at the Munich town hall and illuminate a huge wind turbine located close to the stadium and other locations to protest at a controversial law passed by the Hungarian government last week.
