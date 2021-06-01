Euro 2020: Mason Greenwood to not feature in England's campaign due to injury, says Manchester United
The 19-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man pool, which is due to be cut to 26 later on Tuesday ahead of the tournament.
London: Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has pulled out of England's Euro 2020 squad due to injury, the club announced on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man pool, which is due to be cut to 26 later on Tuesday ahead of the tournament.
Greenwood, who made his international debut last September, will not be selected after United said playing in the competition would not be "beneficial" for an ongoing injury problem.
He scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for United this season, and played 100 minutes of the Europa League final defeat by Villarreal last week.
"Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England Euro 2020 squad, in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under-21 European Championship in March," a club statement read.
"Mason's club appearances were managed carefully to maintain his availability through the intensive 2020/21 Premier League and Europa League schedules.
"But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training."
also read
Euro 2020: Czech Republic keep spot open for Ondrej Kudela, serving ban for racism, in 25-man squad
UEFA banned the Slavia Prague defender from international competitions for 10 matches in April, following his alleged racist slur to Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game the previous month.
Euro 2020: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri lead Switzerland's final 26-man squad; striker Andi Zeqiri left out
Switzerland kick off their tournament against Wales in Baku on 12 June before taking on Italy four days later and rounding off pool play against Turkey on 20 June.
Euro 2020: Uncapped Ben Godfrey, Ben White included in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man England squad
Southgate has a week before he has to trim his squad to 26 for the finals which start on 11 June.