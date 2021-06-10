Euro 2020: Lorenzo Pellegrini joins Italy's injury list on eve of opening game against Turkey
Italy have submitted a request to UEFA to bring in Fiorentina's Gaetano Castrovilli in their 26-man squad after Roma midfielder Pellegrini pulled up with a muscular problem in training midweek.
Rome: Lorenzo Pellegrini on Thursday joined Italy's injury list on the eve of their Euro 2020 opener against Turkey, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed.
"Subject to diagnostic tests this morning, (Pellegrini) will still remain in the national team that will move to Rome this morning," the FIGC said.
"As a precaution and awaiting feedback from UEFA, midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli will join the group in Rome."
Roberto Mancini's side kick-off the Euro with a Group A match against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico on Friday.
Italy's midfield also looks set to be without Marco Verratti, with Stefano Sensi also a doubt for Friday's opener.
Verratti has returned to training after suffering knee ligament damage last month with his club Paris Saint-Germain, but is not expected to line up for Italy before their second match against Switzerland on 16 June or Wales four days later.
Sensi suffered a thigh muscle problem on the final day of the season playing for Serie A champions Inter Milan.
