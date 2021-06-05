Euro 2020: Here are the important details from the schedule to match timings.

The quadrennial football extravaganza that is European Championship is set to start on 12 June and will run till 12 July. The championship was scheduled to take place in 2020 but has been delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it's still officially named Euro 2020.

Portugal won the tournament last time around in 2016 and will aim to defend their title this time in a tournament that is set to take place across 11 major cities in Europe.

The Euro 2020 kicks off with Tukey facing Italy in Rome. The semi-finals and final will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Here are the details regarding the venues, groups, schedule, match timings streaming details and tournament format.

Which teams are taking part in Euro 2020?

Twenty four teams will be taking part in the football tournament. These teams have been divided into six groups having four teams each.

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

What is the format of Euro 2020?

The members of a group will all play with each other. After that, the winners and runners-up of each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the last 16 which will be a knockout stage.

The eight winners advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

Which 11 cities are hosting Euro 2020 matches?

The matches will be held in London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

Where can I watch Euro 2020 matches on TV in India?

All matches of Euro 2020 will be shown on Sony channels including Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Six and Sony Ten 4.

Where can I watch Euro 2020 matches online?

All matches of Euro 2020 can be watched on the Sony LIV app or website.

Here is the full schedule of Euro 2020 (all timings are in IST):

Group stage:

12 June

Group A: Turkey vs Italy (12:30 am, Rome)

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (6:30 pm, Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

13 June

Group B: Belgium vs Russia (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

Group D: England vs Croatia (6:30 pm, London)

Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

14 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (6:30 pm, Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

15 June

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (12:30 am, Seville)

Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (9:30 pm, Budapest)

16 June

Group F: France vs Germany (12:30 am, Munich)

Group B: Finland vs Russia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales (9:30 pm, Baku)

17 June

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (12:30 am, Rome)

Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm, Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (9:30 pm, Copenhagen)

18 June

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (12:30 am, Amsterdam)

Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (6:30 pm, St Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (9:30 pm, Glasgow)

19 June

Group D: England vs Scotland (12:30 am, London)

Group F: Hungary vs France (6:30 am, Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany (9:30 am, Munich)

20 June

Group E: Spain vs Poland (12:30 am, Seville)

Group A: Italy vs Wales (9:30 pm, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (9:30 pm, Baku)

21 June

Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (9:30 pm, Bucharest)

22 June

Group B: Russia vs Denmark (12:30 am, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium (12:30 am, St Petersburg)

23 June

Group D: Czech Republic vs England (12:30 am, London)

Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (9:30 pm, Seville)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

24 June

Group F: Germany vs Hungary (12:30 am, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (12:30 am, Budapest)

Round of 16:

26 June

2A vs 2B (9:30 pm, Amsterdam)

27 June

1A vs 2C (12:30 am, London)

1C vs 3D/E/F (9:30 pm, Budapest)

28 June

1B vs 3A/D/E/F (12:30 am, Seville)

2D vs 2E (21:30 pm, Copenhagen)

29 June

1F vs 3A/B/C (12:30 am, Bucharest)

1D vs 2F (21:30 pm, London)

30 June

1E vs 3A/B/C/D (12:30 am, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals:

2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (9:30 pm, St Petersburg)

3 July

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (12:30 am, Munich)

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (21:30 pm, Baku)

4 July

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (12:30 am, Rome)

Semi-finals:

7 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (12:30 am, London)

8 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (12:30 am, London)

Final

12 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (12:30 am, London)