Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard absent from Belgium training ahead of Italy clash
Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium's 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.
Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard on Thursday were both absent from Belgium's final training session before their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Italy.
Captain Hazard and midfielder De Bruyne both hobbled off during Belgium's 1-0 last-16 win over Portugal last weekend.
De Bruyne is struggling with an ankle ligament injury while Hazard has a hamstring problem, although the Real Madrid forward did participate in part of training Wednesday, according to Belgian media.
On Monday, coach Roberto Martinez said both players were "50/50" to feature against Italy in Munich on Friday.
"Kevin and Eden probably won't get 100 percent fit, but we will use every day to get them as fit as possible," he said.
Belgium are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1980, when they lost to West Germany in the final.
also read
Euro 2020: Belgium's Thorgan Hazard to miss match against Finland, likely to be replaced by brother Eden
Hazard took a "slight knock to the knee" but "there is nothing to worry about", Martinez said.
Euro 2020: Belgium's two late goals put Finland on brink of group stage exit
Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky's 74th-minute own goal and Romelu Lukaku's third strike of the tournament ensured Roberto Martinez's Belgium finished top of Group B.
Euro 2020: Substitute Kevin de Bruyne inspires Belgium in win over Denmark in game marked by Christian Eriksen tribute
Players from both teams halted play after 10 minutes as the 25,000 fans rose for a minute of thunderous applause in tribute to Eriksen, who wears the No 10 shirt for Denmark's national team.