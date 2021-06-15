Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne back at training with Belgium teammates as Denmark clash approaches
The 29-year-old De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last month
Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training with his teammates, raising hopes he will be available for Thursday's game against Denmark at the European Championship.
De Bruyne missed Belgium's 3-0 opening win over Russia in St Petersburg. The top-ranked FIFA team will next play the Danes in Copenhagen in Group B.
The 29-year-old De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last month. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which Chelsea won 1-0.
The Belgian football federation said on Monday that De Bruyne has been training with the rest of the group since Sunday.
also read
Euro 2020: Croatia to bank on Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic as Zlatko Dalic's men vie for elusive title
Ivan Rakitić and Mario Mandžukić have retired, but key players like Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić still form the core of the team under coach Zlatko Dalić.
Euro 2020: In-form striker Teemu Pukki's fitness a concern as Finland build up for Championship
Pukki scored 26 goals this season to help Norwich get promoted to the Premier League and also led Finland into their first international tournament.
Euro 2020: Eden Hazard-led Belgium well poised to take tournament by scruff of its neck, end long wait for trophy
Drawn in Group B comprising of Russia, Denmark and Finland, Belgium are clear favourites to top their group and set themselves up for a favourable run in the knockouts.