Here's how Twitter reacted after Italy clinched the Euro 2020 title beating England on penalties

Italy won the Euro 2020 title for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team's first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“It's coming to Rome. It's coming to Rome,” Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci shouted into a TV camera amid the celebrations, mocking the famous lyric “it's coming home” from the England team's anthem.

For England, it was utter dejection again — they know the feeling so well when it comes to penalties — after Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's imposing goalkeeper, dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by 19-year-old Londoner Bukayo Saka, one of the youngest players in England's squad.

That was England's third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho — players brought on late in extra time seemingly as specialist penalty-takers — also missing.

As Saka and Sancho cried, Donnarumma was mobbed by his teammates as they sprinted toward him from the halfway line at the end of the second penalty shootout in a European Championship final.

Then Italy's jubilant players headed to the other end of the field and ran as one, diving to the ground in front of the Italian fans who have witnessed a rebirth of their national team.

Meanwhile, a number of known faces from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter after Italy's win over England. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Italy's name on the trophy

Indeed!

The best in the world https://t.co/TqxmEQMQit — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) July 12, 2021

England players should be proud of themselves

Firstly, congratulations @azzurri you guys deserved to win - the better team.

This @England team has made us proud like no other team before them has,other than the 66 team.

Thank you for cheering us up.

Unfortunately it wasn’t to be - you will come again — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 12, 2021

A win to remember

Endless congratulatory messages for Italians



Congratulations to Marco Verratti for this historic achievement! https://t.co/wLq9EEG14C — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 11, 2021

Seems like all of Italy was on streets

English cricketers back the footballers even in loss and certainly while they are racially abused



That is how one should take the loss

If we are honest Italy were better tonight … But this England side are so so close and will come again … So young with lots of tournaments to come … What an incredible 4 weeks which has given all our country a huge lift … Cheers @England … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 11, 2021

Some advice for England post the loss



I think going forward @England have to find a way of being more attack minded. Braver in possession and throwing more people forward. We have the forward talent to scare teams, at present we seem scared ourselves to release that talent. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 11, 2021

Nothing but respect for the runners-up

Totally agree with you. All of those players deserve and need the support of the public after that. All seem like brilliant guys. Nothing can prepare you for that level of pressure/attention/criticism at 19/20 years old. Respect https://t.co/D1BGJqeCsN — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) July 11, 2021

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Italy

Congratulations to @azzurri 🇮🇹 on the hard fought victory to become the #EURO2020 Champions! 🏆

And well done @England for reaching the finals & keeping the game alive until the very end. What a sport packed and refreshing weekend this has been! pic.twitter.com/41NnKNvJpy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2021

With inputs from AP