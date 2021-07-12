Sports

Euro 2020: 'Italy were better tonight', contrasting emotions on Twitter as Italy clinch title

Here's how Twitter reacted after Italy clinched the Euro 2020 title beating England on penalties

FP Sports July 12, 2021 10:40:31 IST
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 championship final match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium in London. AP

Italy won the Euro 2020 title for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday. The match finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium, which was filled mostly with English fans hoping to celebrate the team's first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup.

“It's coming to Rome. It's coming to Rome,” Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci shouted into a TV camera amid the celebrations, mocking the famous lyric “it's coming home” from the England team's anthem.

For England, it was utter dejection again — they know the feeling so well when it comes to penalties — after Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's imposing goalkeeper, dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by 19-year-old Londoner Bukayo Saka, one of the youngest players in England's squad.

That was England's third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho — players brought on late in extra time seemingly as specialist penalty-takers — also missing.

As Saka and Sancho cried, Donnarumma was mobbed by his teammates as they sprinted toward him from the halfway line at the end of the second penalty shootout in a European Championship final.

Then Italy's jubilant players headed to the other end of the field and ran as one, diving to the ground in front of the Italian fans who have witnessed a rebirth of their national team.

Meanwhile, a number of known faces from the sporting fraternity took to Twitter after Italy's win over England. Here are a few reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Italy's name on the trophy

Indeed!

England players should be proud of themselves

A win to remember

Endless congratulatory messages for Italians

Seems like all of Italy was on streets

English cricketers back the footballers even in loss and certainly while they are racially abused

That is how one should take the loss

Some advice for England post the loss

Nothing but respect for the runners-up

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Italy

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: July 12, 2021 11:03:53 IST

