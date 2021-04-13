Euro 2020: Italy government allows 'at least 25 percent' turnout for matches to be held at Rome
No supporters are currently permitted into football stadiums in Italy, but the country was under strong pressure from UEFA to allow at least some fans in the stands for the delayed tournament.
Rome: Italy has agreed to host Euro 2020 matches at Rome's Stadio Olimpico filled by "at least 25 percent" of its regular capacity, the country's football federation FIGC said Tuesday.
No supporters are currently permitted into football stadiums in Italy, but the country was under strong pressure from UEFA to allow at least some fans in the stands for the delayed tournament.
"Italy and Rome are present! The OK from the government to crowds being present at Euro 2020 games in Rome is fantastic news which we will immediately pass on to UEFA," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said.
In a statement, Gravina said he received a letter from junior sports minister Valentina Vezzali indicating that "at least 25 percent" of the normal number of fans would be allowed at the Stadio Olimpico.
A spokesman for Vezzali confirmed this to AFP.
Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but in March last year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to hit Europe, it was rescheduled to run from 11 June to 11 July, 2021.
Rome is set to host the opening fixture for the multi-host nation tournament, between Turkey and Italy. It was also picked to host Italy's other group matches against Switzerland and Wales, as well as a quarter-final.
UEFA, European football's governing body, had warned that cities that failed to allow fans for European Championship matches risked having their games relocated to other venues.
In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any Euro 2020 matches played "in front of empty stands".
also read
Euro 2020: Eight of 12 host cities willing to have spectators at matches, says UEFA
The remaining four — Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin — have been given until 19 April to release their plans "and final decisions will be made on that date regarding the staging of matches in those four venues", European football's governing body said in a statement.
Euro 2020: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez calls for increased squad sizes at tournament
The European Championship, which gets underway on 11 June after a hectic 2020-2021 season, was delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UEFA to allow five substitutes at Euro 2020 in light of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
In a statement, European football's governing body said the decision to allow five subs at the delayed tournament had been taken as "the rule is already in place for the World Cup qualification matches that will run from March 2021 to March 2022."