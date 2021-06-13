Euro 2020: Italy dealt with scare ahead of Switzerland clash as Alessandro Florenzi suffers calf injury
'(Florenzi) underwent tests this morning which revealed an inflammatory muscle injury to the right calf,' the Italian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.
Milan: Defender Alessandro Florenzi has suffered a calf muscle injury which could rule him out of Italy's Euro 2020 game against Switzerland.
The Paris Saint-Germain player pulled-up and was replaced at half-time by Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in Friday's opening 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome.
Florenzi's PSG teammate Marco Verratti has returned to training after a knee problem as the midfielder fights for fitness for the final Group A games against the Swiss on Wednesday and Wales four days later.
