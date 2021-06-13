'(Florenzi) underwent tests this morning which revealed an inflammatory muscle injury to the right calf,' the Italian Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

Milan: Defender Alessandro Florenzi has suffered a calf muscle injury which could rule him out of Italy's Euro 2020 game against Switzerland.

The Paris Saint-Germain player pulled-up and was replaced at half-time by Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in Friday's opening 3-0 win over Turkey in Rome.

Florenzi's PSG teammate Marco Verratti has returned to training after a knee problem as the midfielder fights for fitness for the final Group A games against the Swiss on Wednesday and Wales four days later.