From qualifiers to Euro 2020 final, a look at how Italy and England qualified for the summit clash.

England manager Gareth Southgate says his team is ready to make history in Sunday's Euro 2020 final as they chase a first major trophy in 55 years, but Italy are in the mood to spoil the party at Wembley.

Southgate's side have sent the nation into a frenzy by reaching their first European Championship final, leaving them one win away from a first title since the 1966 World Cup.

Along with 60,000 lucky fans at Wembley, millions across England will be glued to the final on television, with some schools and businesses set to open later on Monday to allow a lie-in after the 1900 GMT kick-off.

On the eve of England's day of destiny, Southgate's squad received messages of support from Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and even Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Here's how Italy and hosts England qualified for Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley:

Italy

Qualifying

Italy were part of Group J in qualifiers and won all of their 10 matches.

Final tournament

They also won all the matches in the group stage of the tournament finals.

June 11

In Rome

Turkey 0 Italy 3 (Merih Demiral 53-og, Immobile 66, Insigne 79)

June 16

In Rome

Italy 3 (Locatelli 26, 52, Immobile 89) Switzerland 0

June 20

In Rome

Italy 1 (Pessina 39) Wales 0

Last 16

June 26

In London

Italy 2 (Chiesa 95, Pessina 105) Austria 1 (Kalajdzic 114)

after extra time

Quarter-finals

July 2

In Munich

Belgium 1 (Lukaku 45+2) Italy 2 (Barella 31, Insigne 44)

Semi-finals

July 6

In London

Italy 1 (Chiesa 60) Spain 1 (Morata 80)

after extra time - Italy won 4-2 on penalties

England

Qualifying

England lost just one match in the qualifiers. They were in Group A.

Final tournament

England qualified to knockouts with seven points from Group D in tournament finals.

June 13

In London

England 1 (Sterling 57) Croatia 0

June 18

In London

England 0 Scotland 0

June 22

In London

Czech Republic 0 England 1 (Sterling 12)

Last 16

June 29

In London

England 2 (Sterling 75, Kane 86) Germany 0

Quarter-finals

July 3

In Rome

Ukraine 0 England 4 (Kane 4, 50, Maguire 46, Henderson 63)

Semi-finals

July 7

In London

England 2 (Kjaer 39-og, Kane 104) Denmark 1 (Damsgaard 30)

after extra time

With AFP inputs

*All screenshots taken from UEFA's website