Euro 2020: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri lead Switzerland's final 26-man squad; striker Andi Zeqiri left out
Switzerland kick off their tournament against Wales in Baku on 12 June before taking on Italy four days later and rounding off pool play against Turkey on 20 June.
Lausanne: Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri headed up the final 26-man Euro 2020 squad announced by Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic on Monday.
But there was no place in the squad for Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri, the goalkeeper Gregor Kobel who joined Dortmund on Monday and Nice midfielder Dan Ndoye, the trio that had been included in an extended first squad.
The Euro, postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, runs from 11 June to 11 July.
Swiss Euro 2020 squad
Goalkeepers (3): Yvon Mvogo (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier/FRA), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)
Defenders (10): Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Loris Benito (Bordeaux/FRA), Eray Coemert (Basel), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Jordan Lotomba (Nice/FRA), Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg/GER), Becir Omeragic (FC Zurich), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Newcastle/ENG), Silvan Widmer (Basel)
Midfielders (9): Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys Berne), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg/GER), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg/GER)
Forwards (4): Breel Embolo (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool/ENG), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR), Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)
