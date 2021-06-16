Euro 2020: France coach Didier Deschamps praises team's 'fight' in win over Germany
France next face Hungary in Budapest on Saturday before rounding off Group F with another mouth-watering clash against holders Portugal on 23 June.
Munich: France coach Didier Deschamps saluted his side's "fight" after an impressive victory over Germany to kick off their Euro 2020 campaign on Tuesday.
Mats Hummels' first-half own goal gave the world champions a 1-0 win in Munich, but France always carried a greater cutting edge than their opponents.
"We played a big game, against very good opponents too," Deschamps told M6. "I knew my players were going to be ready, but we were in everything, in the fight.
"We didn't struggle that much in the second half. It was a tough match with quality, talent."
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to break French great Michel Platini's all-time European Championship goal-scoring record earlier on Tuesday in Portugal's 3-0 success against Hungary.
"It was our first match, but it could've been a semi-final or a final," added Deschamps. "Obviously, in our group, to take these three points here, it's something important.
"It won't be decisive, but with the quality of this German team... This victory will do us good."
Paul Pogba enjoyed an excellent match in France's midfield alongside N'Golo Kante and Adrien Rabiot.
The Manchester United midfielder's brilliant pass created the only goal, with Lucas Hernandez's cross then being turned in by Hummels.
"The team performance is the most important thing," said Pogba. "Without them, I might not have been so good because they helped me."
