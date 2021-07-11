All you need to know about the coverage and streaming details of the Eueo 2020 final between England and Italy on 12 July.

England and Italy are counting down to Sunday's Euro 2020 final, with Gareth Southgate's men seeking to end a 55-year trophy drought while the Azzurri aim to spoil the Wembley party.

Sporting immortality beckons for England captain Harry Kane and his teammates, who are desperate to etch their names into the record books by winning just the second major trophy in the nation's history.

Wembley, which was also the venue for England's 1966 World Cup triumph, will host around 65,000 fans for the game despite coronavirus restrictions still in place.

England began the tournament as one of several contenders to lift the trophy and have taken advantage of playing all but one of their matches at home.

Southgate's men will be willed on by the vast majority of a crowd that created a crackling atmosphere for England's last 16 win over Germany and the semi-final success against Denmark.

"The players need to feel that warmth and support. It has definitely helped inspire us. We're in a final and we are here to win," said Southgate.

"Now we want to go and bring the trophy home for everybody."

England's historic run to their first European Championship final has sent the nation into a frenzy.

Kane said he and his teammates will embrace the weight of expectation.

"To see the fans on the street like they have been and to see the reception we've had as we've pulled into the hotel here and as we left St George's Park, it just shows us how big an occasion it is," he said.

"We've been knocking down barriers along the way but we started this tournament with an aim to win it and we've now got the opportunity."

Southgate has a potential headache after revealing that Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who has featured in three Euro 2020 matches so far, is a doubt for the final due to a foot injury.

Here’s all you need to know about the Euro 2020 final:

When is the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy?

The Euro 2020 final between England and Italy will kickstart at 12:30 am IST on 12 July.

Where will Euro 2020 final be played?

The Euro 2020 final will be played at the Wembley stadium in London.

How can I watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy?

You can watch the match on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The matches can also be live-streamed on SonyLIV and JioTV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AFP.