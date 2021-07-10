Euro 2020: England's Phil Foden could miss final against Italy with foot injury, says Gareth Southgate
Manchester City midfielder Foden, who came off the bench in England's semi-final win against Denmark, was absent from England's training session on Saturday to avoid aggravating the problem.
London: England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Phil Foden could miss Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy after suffering a foot injury.
Manchester City midfielder Foden, who came off the bench in England's semi-final win against Denmark, was absent from England's training session on Saturday to avoid aggravating the problem.
The 21-year-old was in contention to start the Wembley showdown with Italy — England's first major final in 55 years — but Southgate said he may not recover in time to feature.
"He's a doubt," Southgate told the BBC. "We'll have to check again but he's got a fairly minor foot injury.
"But it's just whether it's going to be one that clears up in time for him to be able to take part in the game, so we'll have to assess that again later."
Foden was one of the stars of Manchester City's Premier League title-winning campaign last season.
He has featured in three Euro 2020 matches so far and was an influential presence after replacing Mason Mount in extra time against Denmark on Wednesday.
also read
Highlights, Euro 2020, England vs Germany: Stirling, Kane propel Three Lions into quarters
Follow all the live action from the Round of 16 match between England and Germany on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.
Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane propel England to quarters as 55-year German curse ends
England got their first knockout stage victory over Germany since 1966 on Tuesday. In the 55 years since England beat the Germans in the World Cup final, the Three Lions had endured a painful litany of defeats against Die Mannschaft in the knockouts.
Highlights, Euro 2020, Ukraine vs England: England reach semis with 4-0 win
Follow all the live action from the quarter-final match between Ukraine and England on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.