Team Report: Gareth Southgate brought full-backs Reece James and Luke Shaw into England's line-up for their Euro 2020 clash with Scotland, while Kieran Tierney started for Steve Clarke's team at Wembley on Friday.

Southgate made two changes to the side that opened the tournament with a 1-0 win against Croatia on Sunday as Chelsea right-back James and Manchester United left-back Shaw replaced Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier respectively.

Harry Maguire was only on the bench after Southgate had declared the Manchester United centre-back fit to be involved following his recovery from ankle ligament damage.

Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling again formed the creative links to England striker Harry Kane, with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in central midfield.

Scotland's Arsenal defender Tierney overcame a calf strain to return after missing the 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour was handed a surprise start, while Callum McGregor and Che Adams also came in, with the latter starting up front alongside Lyndon Dykes.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay dropped into a defensive back three, while Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Christie were left out.

Starting line-ups:

England (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Scotland (3-5-2)

David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Scott McTominay, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Coach: Steve Clarke (SCO)

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

With inputs from AFP.