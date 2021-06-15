Euro 2020: England lose reserve goalkeeper Dean Henderson to injury, Aaron Ramsdale called up
Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United will take his place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been forced to withdraw from England's Euro 2020 squad due to a hip injury, the Football Association announced on Tuesday.
"The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021/22 season," the FA said in a statement.
"Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate's pre-tournament group in Middlesbrough, having played for England at this year's UEFA U-21 Euro in Slovenia in March.
"The Sheffield United player, a 2017 UEFA U-19 Euro winner, will now follow standard COVID-19 testing protocol before entering the camp."
Ramsdale, 23, who is uncapped at senior level, joins fellow goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone in the squad.
