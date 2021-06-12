Sports

Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen stable, transferred to hospital after collapsing on pitch

Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical stuff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

FP Sports June 12, 2021 22:38:53 IST
File image of Christian Eriksen. AP

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has been transferred to a hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised, confirmed UEFA in a statement.

The statement added that a crisis meeting had taken place with both teams and match officials involved.

The Danish Football Association also confirmed that Eriksen was out of immediate danger, putting out a statement on Twitter saying, "Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet."

UEFA later stated that the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 12.00 am IST ( 20.30 CET (TBC).

"The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half," said UEFA's tweet.

Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

Eriksen was carried off in a stretcher while the Denmark players surrounded him with a white cloth.

Eriksen has made over 100 appearances for his country, scoring 36 goals.

With inputs from AFP and AP.

Updated Date: June 12, 2021 23:47:13 IST

