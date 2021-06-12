Television pictures showed Danish players in tears as medical stuff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline.

Denmark star Christian Eriksen is in a stable condition and has been transferred to a hospital after collapsing on the pitch in Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen.

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised, confirmed UEFA in a statement.

Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET. The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

The statement added that a crisis meeting had taken place with both teams and match officials involved.

The Danish Football Association also confirmed that Eriksen was out of immediate danger, putting out a statement on Twitter saying, "Christian Eriksen is awake and is for further examinations at Rigshospitalet."

UEFA later stated that the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 12.00 am IST ( 20.30 CET (TBC).

"The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half," said UEFA's tweet.

Eriksen was carried off in a stretcher while the Denmark players surrounded him with a white cloth.

Eriksen has made over 100 appearances for his country, scoring 36 goals.

