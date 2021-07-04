Sports

Euro 2020: Czech Republic captain Vladimir Darida calls time on international career after quarter-final exit

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder, who has scored eight goals in 76 international games, led the Czechs in all three group stage games at the Euro.

Agence France-Presse July 04, 2021 21:15:26 IST
Euro 2020: Czech Republic captain Vladimir Darida calls time on international career after quarter-final exit

Czech Republic's Vladimir Darida ends his international career with eight goals from 76 appearances. AP

Prague: Czech skipper Vladimir Darida has ended his international career after the Czech Republic bowed out of Euro 2020 at the hands of Denmark, the national team said Sunday.

The 30-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder, who has scored eight goals in 76 international games, led the Czechs in all three group stage games at the Euro.

He missed the last-16 game against the Netherlands with an injury and came on as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-1 quarter-final loss to Denmark.

"The national team bid farewell to the Euro. I then bid farewell to my teammates," Darida said on the Czech Football Association's website.

Darida, who began his career at Viktoria Pilsen, and broke into the national team just before Euro 2012, at which he was part of a squad that reached the quarter-finals.

"In this last Bundesliga and international season, I have spent 140 days out of home because of games and training camps," Darida said.

"I want to spend much more time with the family and my little son," he added.

Updated Date: July 04, 2021 21:15:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

Euro 2020: England's Harry Kane to don rainbow armband in Germany clash in support of LGBTQ community
Sports

Euro 2020: England's Harry Kane to don rainbow armband in Germany clash in support of LGBTQ community

It will be the first time Tottenham striker Kane will wear the rainbow armband while playing for England. Germany skipper Manuel Neuer has worn the rainbow armband in every match his side have played in June.

Euro 2020: England’s Jadon Sancho hopes to utilise Bundesliga experience if given a chance against Germany
Sports

Euro 2020: England’s Jadon Sancho hopes to utilise Bundesliga experience if given a chance against Germany

Having been given a brief cameo against the Czechs, Sancho is desperate for a prolonged piece of the action against Germany.

Highlights, Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark: Denmark ride on early goals to clinch semi-final berth
Sports

Highlights, Euro 2020, Czech Republic vs Denmark: Denmark ride on early goals to clinch semi-final berth

Follow all the live action from the quarter-final match between the Czech Republic and Denmark on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.