Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy announced a list of 25 players on Tuesday, one less than the number allowed by UEFA. The final place was meant for Kudela, who was appealing his ban.

Prague: Defensive midfielder Michal Sadilek was named to the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship on Thursday after UEFA upheld a 10-game ban for defender Ondrej Kudela for racially abusing an opponent.

But the governing body of European football dismissed that appeal on Wednesday, having previously found the Slavia Prague defender guilty of shouting a racial slur at Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during a Europa League game in Glasgow in March.

The ruling means Kudela will be suspended for 10 games in UEFA competitions, including for club and country.

The 21-year-old Sadíiek has yet to play a game for the national team. He spent last season on loan from PSV Eindhoven at Czech provincial club Liberec. He played for his country at the under-21 European Championship earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kudela announced on Thursday he will challenge the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The appeal, however, won't be completed in time for him to play in next month’s tournament.

The Czechs will take on Scotland in Glasgow in their Group D opener on 14 June.

“I’m sorry to miss the Euro but I want to clear my name,” Kudela said. “So, the fight goes on.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Tomas Vaclik (Sevilla), Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Ales Mandous (Olomouc)

Defenders: Jan Boril (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzen), (West Ham), Ondrej Celustka (Sparta Prague), Pavel Kaderabek (Hoffenheim), Tomas Kalas (Bristol City), Ales Mateju (Brescia), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Antonin Barak (Hellas Verona), Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin), Adam Hlozek (Sparta Prague), Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Alex Kral (Spartak Moscow), Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague), Jakub Pesek (Slovan Liberec), Tomas Soucek (West Ham), Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague), Michal Sadilek (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Michael Krmencik (Club Brugge), Tomas Pekhart (Legia Warsaw), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Matej Vydra (Burnley)