Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo 'proud' of Portugal's efforts despite bowing out after loss to Belgium
Ronaldo scored five times during the competition to take his European Championship tally to a record 14, matching Daei's achievement with his goal in the 2-2 group game draw with world champions France.
Lisbon: Captain Cristiano Ronaldo said on Monday he was "proud" of holders Portugal's efforts despite bowing out of Euro 2020 after the weekend's 1-0 last 16 loss to Belgium.
"We did not get the result we wanted and we leave the competition sooner than expected," the 36-year-old Juventus star and five-time Ballon d'or winner admitted as his side failed to match their 2016 exploits.
"But we are proud of our showing. We did everything we could to retain the title of European champions and this group proved it could still give the Portuguese people much joy," the former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker posted on social media after Sunday's loss.
"Congratulations to Belgium and good luck to all the teams left in. As for us, we shall return stronger," vowed the veteran who at least could console himself with having matched the 109 international goals record of Iran's Ali Daei during the tournament.
Ronaldo scored five times during the competition to take his European Championship tally to a record 14, matching Daei's achievement with his goal in the 2-2 group game draw with world champions France.
also read
Highlights, Euro 2020, Belgium vs Portugal: Belgium eliminate Portugal with 1-0 win
Follow all the live action from the Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog!
Euro 2020: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo ready for 'perfect' opportunity to play at packed stadium against Hungary
At 36 years old, Ronaldo is set take the field in front of 68,000 fans in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday in what should be Portugal's simplest match in a tough Group F alongside Germany and world champions France.
Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany, Highlights: Kai Havertz, Robin Gosens' goals in second half secure win for Germany
Catch the Live score and updates from the Group F match between Portugal and Germany