Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel headline Denmark's final 26-member squad
The 1992 European champions face Finland, Belgium and Russia in Copenhagen in the opening phase of the delayed competition.
Copenhagen: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand named his squad featuring Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen and Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for Euro 2020 on Tuesday.
"The first objective is to qualify from the group stage in the best shape possible to continue our mission," said Hjulmand.
"Playing in front of our fans will enable us to tackle the knockout stage well armed and from then on anything can happen.
"We can beat the best, but we can also lose against them."
Denmark squad
Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG), Frederik Ronow (Schalke/GER), Jonas Lossl (FC Midtjylland)
Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan/ITA), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton/ENG), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta/ITA), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Joachim Andersen (Fulham/ENG), Daniel Wass (Valencia/ESP), Mathias Zanka (FC Copenhagen), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen)
Midfielders/Forwards:
Christian Eriksen (Inter/ITA), Thomas Delaney (Dortmund/GER), Pierre Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham/ENG), Christian Norgaard (Brentford/ENG), Mathias Jensen (Brentford/ENG), Anders Christiansen (Malmo/SWE), Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig/GER), Jonas Wind (FC Copenhagen), Kasper Dolberg (Nice/FRA), Andreas Cornelius (Parma/ITA), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna/ITA), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria/ITA), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim/GER).
