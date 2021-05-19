Euro 2020: Belgium's football players to receive COVID-19 vaccine ahead of tournment
Belgium, the top-ranked FIFA team, are among the favourites for the tournament, which opens on 11 June.
Brussels: Belgium's football players selected for the European Championship will get vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, the government said Wednesday.
“This is very important regarding the role we want to play at the championship," the Belgian federation said. “We’re very grateful to all people who made this possible."
According to local media, Belgian players will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single dose to be fully effective and is distributed in Europe by subsidiary Janssen.
Belgium will open its campaign against Russia on 12 June. The team will then face Denmark and Finland in Group B.
