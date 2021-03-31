Euro 2020: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez calls for increased squad sizes at tournament

The European Championship, which gets underway on 11 June after a hectic 2020-2021 season, was delayed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brussels: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez wants squad sizes for the upcoming Euro 2020 finals to be increased from 23 players to 26, he told local press on Wednesday.

"I hope, given the pandemic, that the rules can be adapted and that we can have 26 or even 27 players with us," the Spaniard told La Derniere Heure.

Martinez said other national team coaches agreed with him, including Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

"There are discussions, especially with England and Italy. Everyone reacted in the same way. Enlarging the squad with, for example, one more player per position, would be the correct decision," he told Belga news agency.

Belgium have been drawn in Group B for the tournament, scheduled to be played across the continent, alongside Finland, Denmark and Russia.