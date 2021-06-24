All you need to know about Euro 2020 Round of 16 teams, including schedule and timings

After 12 days of non-stop action, the Euro 2020 group stage finally came to an end on Wednesday. Four matches were played on the final day with heavyweights like Spain, Portugal and Germany still fighting for a spot in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to equal the all-time international goal-scoring record and help holders Portugal edge into the next round with a 2-2 draw against France in Budapest. They will face the world's top-ranked side Belgium in the first knockout round in Seville on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leon Goretzka came off the bench to rescue Germany's campaign with a late equaliser as a nerve-wracking 2-2 draw against Hungary in Munich set up a last-16 showdown with England.

Spain were also through to the knockout round with a 5-0 victory over Slovakia. The victory allowed Spain to advance in second place in Group E with five points. The team will next play Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday. Sweden who defeated Poland 3-2 in the other match, topped the group.

Here's the final standings in the groups:

Group A: Italy (9 points), Wales (4 points), Switzerland (4 points), Turkey (0 points).

Group B: Belgium (9 points), Denmark (3 points), Finland (3 points), Russia (3 points).

Group C: Netherlands (9 points), Austria (6 points), Ukraine (3 points), North Macedonia (0 points).

Group D: England (7 points), Croatia (4 points), Czech Republic (4 points), Scotland (1 points).

Group E: Sweden (7 points), Spain (5 points), Slovakia (3 points), Poland (1 points).

Group F: France (5 points), Germany (4 points), Portugal (4 points), Hungary (2 points).

The top two teams from each group have made it to the Round of 16. Switzerland, Ukraine, Czech Republic and Portugal also advanced to the next round as the four best fourth-placed teams.

Round of 16 fixtures and timings

Wales vs Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday at 9.30 pm IST.

Italy vs Austria in London on Sunday at 12.30 am IST.

Netherland vs Czech Republic in Budapest on Sunday at 9.30 pm IST.

Belgium vs Portugal in Seville on Monday at 12.30 am IST.

Croatia vs Spain in Copenhagen on Monday at 9.30 pm IST.

France vs Switzerland in Bucharest on Tuesday at 12.30 am IST.

England vs Germany in London on Tuesday 9.30 pm IST.

Sweden vs Ukraine in Glasgow on Wednesday 12.30 am IST.

All the matches will be shown on Sony Sports Network in India and will be streamed on SONY LIV. You can also follow our Euro 2020 blogs on Firstpost.com