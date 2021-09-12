Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa disqualified after winning Vienna Marathon for wearing wrong shoes
The 24-year-old Hurisa crossed the line first by three seconds but was later told he had been disqualified because the soles of his shoes were 1 centimeter (0.4 inches) thicker than the maximum 4 centimeters allowed.
Organisers said Hurisa had registered another shoe that met race rules, but switched to the shoes he had used in training to run the actual marathon.
“I can’t say at the moment why he didn’t run in the shoes that were specified in the form," race coordinator Johannes Langer said.
Leonard Langat of Kenya, who had originally finished second — in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 25 seconds — was declared the winner.
Betesfa Getahun of Ethiopia and Kenya's Edwin Kosgei completed the top three.
Debutant Vibian Chepkirui of Kenya won the women’s race in 2:24:29.
