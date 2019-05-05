Estoril Open: Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas registers hard-fought victory over fourth seed David Goffin to reach final

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas stepped up his French Open preparations with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Belgian David Goffin to reach the Estoril Open final on Saturday.
World No 10 Tsitsipas, chasing his third ATP title, was close to going down a break early in the final set as he faced three break points but his serve bailed him out of trouble.
Fourth-seeded Goffin’s aggressive forehands helped him save two break points at 4-4 but he missed another one to hand the 20-year-old Tsitsipas a decisive break.
“I was saying to myself while returning that I needed to stay aggressive, I needed to press as much as I could because otherwise I had no other option.
Tsitsipas will face Uruguayan veteran Pablo Cuevas, who outlasted Spanish teenager Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, in Sunday’s final.
Updated Date: May 05, 2019 13:13:29 IST