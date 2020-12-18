eSports set to become full medal event at 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou
eSports and breakdancing were both included on the programme for the Games in Hangzhou, China, at the Olympic Council of Asia's general assembly in Muscat this week.
Hong Kong: eSports has been named as a full medal event for the 2022 Asian Games, in a major step towards the mainstream for a sport that has long harboured Olympic ambitions.
eSports and breakdancing were both included on the programme for the Games in Hangzhou, China, at the Olympic Council of Asia's general assembly in Muscat this week.
"I hope that electronic sports will add value to the Asian Games— and I am sure it will in the future, during the Asian Games 2022 and even beyond that," the OCA's Asian Games director, Haider Farman, said in a statement on Friday.
eSports was a popular demonstration event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, and a medal sport at last year's Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.
Efforts to include eSports in the Olympics have so far faltered, but the coronavirus pandemic appeared to trigger a shift this year as organisers explored new ideas.
In April, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach called for the movement to "urgently" investigate electronic versions of sports and to approach game publishers.
This month breakdancing, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing were approved for the Paris 2024 Olympics, as the Games strive to appeal to younger audiences.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Doping in eSports: Buck stops with game developers to ensure adherence to anti-doping practices
The very fact that game developers are most affected by the success of their respective eSport makes it their responsibility to ensure the competitive integrity of the game is maintained.
Russia Anti-Doping Agency forms new supervisory board in attempt to comply with WADA code
An updated version of the Code published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will enforce a conflict of interest policy that prohibits members of national Olympic or Paralympic committees, sports federations and organisations from sitting on the board of their country's anti-doping agencies.
Sochi Winter Olympics samples from all sports, nationalities to be re-analysed, says ITA
Under the World Anti-Doping Code, samples can be stored for up to 10 years after their initial analysis and still retain the same legal impact if re-tested and prosecuted.